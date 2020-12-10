Nevada men’s basketball has improved to 4-1 after defeating William Jessup 86-64 on Monday Dec. 7. at Lawlor Event Center.

The Wolf Pack took the lead early and led the entire game except for eight minutes into the first half, when the Warriors managed to tie the game at 12. The draw was broken by a successful 3-point shot by junior guard Desmond Cambridge, and the Pack took off from there. The score was 41-32 going into halftime.

At several points in the second half, William Jessup trailed the Pack by 24 points and could not catch up. Nevada outscored the Warriors 45 to 32, and a successful layup by freshman forward DeAndre Henry in the last seconds of the game solidified the final score, and the victory for Nevada.

Sophomore guard Grant Sherfield was the lead scorer for Nevada, ending the game with 20 points followed by sophomore forward Warren Washington with 18. Sherfield also had the most defensive rebounds with six.

Zane Meeks focused more on defense against the Warriors, obtaining five defensive rebounds and one steal and block. Offensively, the sophomore scored nine points for the Pack. The team scored 42 points in the paint and 25 came from players on the bench.

Up next: Nevada will travel to play Grand Canyon University on Friday Dec. 11.

