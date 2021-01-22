As students head back to the University of Nevada, Reno campus for the Spring 2021 semester, extra masks and hand sanitizer aren’t the only things they’ll need to bring.

Students living in the residential halls this semester are required to present a negative COVID-19 test administered less than 72 hours before their arrival on campus, according to an email sent to students on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“By basically sharing the opportunity to get tested over a larger geographic area, students will be less inconvenienced if they’re able to test not here. If they’re not able to test, whether they’re at home, off-campus, traveling, they will be able to test on campus,” said Dean Kennedy, Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services. “We’re trying to keep those numbers down as much as possible, so it’s more convenient for students to get here, get settled in and jump into classes.”

For those unable to provide a negative test result at the time of their arrival, the Student Health Center will be administering free, 30 minute rapid tests at Peavine Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students with a positive test result will be required to quarantine in Sierra Hall or off-campus for 10 days. Students without a negative test result that arrive outside of the testing times provided at Peavine Hall will also be required to quarantine in Sierra Hall until they receive a negative test result.

Students who have tested positive in the last three months won’t be required to retest but will need to provide their previous results at time of arrival.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 can continue to test positive without being infectious for up to three months after the first positive result, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is important to note, however, that an individual can still be reinfected during this three month period.

Students moving into the dorms will only be allowed one helper. Face coverings are required at all times during the move-in process.

The dorms are opening on Saturday, Jan. 23 after their closure on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Students in Nevada can use the Nevada Health Response website to find testing locations. Students in California can use the California Department of Public Health website to find testing locations.

Students may also use an at-home COVID-19 test kit for their results. Additionally, students can schedule a test at the Student Health Center by calling 775-784-6598. The SHC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylor Avery can be reached at tavery@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @travery98.