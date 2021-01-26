The Nevada men’s basketball team fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 64-71 on Friday Jan. 22 and 88-93 on Sunday Jan. 24. Their record now stands at 10-7 for the season.

During Friday’s game, sophomore forward Warren Washington scored the first points for the Wolf Pack, followed by a jumper by junior F Robby Robinson. Nevada took the lead shortly during the first half, but Wyoming was able to take over and forge ahead.

The Cowboys countered the majority of Nevada’s advances to hold onto the lead in the first half of the game. By halftime, the Cowboys led 33-21.

In the beginning of the second half, Wyoming pushed their lead over the Pack to 20. Junior guard Desmond Cambridge and freshman F Tré Coleman helped the team rally back to close the gap to one point, until a dunk by Washington gave Nevada a one point lead.

The lead was short lived, and the Cowboys fended off the Pack to retake the advantage and win the first game of the weekend series.

Washington led Nevada in scoring with 21 for the night followed by Cambridge with 16. Defensively, Washington and sophomore F K.J. Hymes completed four rebounds each, and Hymes combined with Cambridge for four blocks. As a team, 32 points were made from the paint, and only four points came from players on the bench.

In game two, Wyoming quickly took the lead over the Wolf Pack with a 12-1 run within five minutes. Nevada was unable to answer the offensive attack until a layup by Hymes snapped the run. The team reorganized and came back to cut the deficit to two points. A jumper by Coleman tied the game at 27.

Nevada took the lead over the Cowboys after a layup by Washington gave them a two point advantage. Wyoming once again came back to reclaim the lead just before halftime, leaving the score at 34-33.

In the second half, Wyoming managed to keep the lead, but could not extend the margin more than seven points due to the Pack’s best offensive efforts led by Sherfield, Washington and Cambridge.

Two free throw shots by Sherfield created a draw with two minutes left in the match. With the game tied at 81 points, the Cowboys hit a three pointer and began to pull away from the Pack. A made free throw by Wyoming solidified the score and the second loss in a row for Nevada.

Sherfield led in scoring with 26, followed by Cambridge with 16 points. Washington had 12 total rebounds, and Coleman had the only block during the game. The team combined for 28 points from the paint and 26 from the bench.

Up next: The Pack will host the UNLV Rebels on Sunday Jan. 31 and Tuesday Feb. 2.

