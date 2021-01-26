Welcome back to campus Wolf Pack. As students start of this spring semester strong, there is hope that we can all enjoy in person events in this season. The Performing Arts series hosted by the School of the Arts is counting on having in-person events this spring. The first of these performances features Goitse, an award-winning Irish quartet that mixes their original compositions with classic Irish jigs. After Goitse’s February performance, Sweet Honey in the Rock will perform in March, followed by Michael Mayo in April. As for this week, lets enjoy the start of the spring semester with some snow, and this weeks’ upcoming events which include mental health, art, and entrepreneurship.

1/26: Disrupting Rumination

Depression and anxious thoughts can often plague students throughout their college years. With stress put on students by academics, work and personal life it can all be hard to balance. In starting the semester with your best foot forward, students can attend this seminar with Dr. Margaret Wehrenberg, a practicing clinical psychologist. Dr. Wehrenberg’s seminar is meant to coach you through anxiety and depression management. This virtual event is on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested in the “information only” aspect of this event can attend for free, and the sign-in information can be found on the UNR events website.

1/29: Leonor Fini

The John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art at UNR has a new exhibit opening on Friday, Jan. 29. This exhibit explores the life of artist Leonor Fini with 40 artworks. Students interested in this exhibit can view it opening day, or stop by on recurring dates through May 15.

1/30: How to Deliver Value to Your Customers

Calling all entrepreneurs on campus, this virtual event will aid you in nine essential building blocks to a successful business strategy. If you want to know more about growing your business, whatever it may be, then attending this seminar on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. may help. This event is free, and the access link can be found on the UNR events website.

