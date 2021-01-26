The Nevada women’s basketball team improves to 7-6 after winning back-to-back home games against the Wyoming Cowgirls. The Wolf Pack won 60-52 on Friday Jan. 22 and 57-50 on Sunday Jan. 24.

Senior guard Nia Alexander kicked off game one with a three-pointer, followed by a successful layup by junior forward Megan Ormiston leading to a 14-10 run. The Wolf Pack led the Cowgirls the entire game.

During the second quarter, the Pack kept their opponents at bay, with scoring help from junior F Eliska Stebetakova and defensive efforts by sophomore G Bethany Carstens and junior G Amaya West. The score at halftime stood at 32-20.

Wyoming outscored Nevada 17 to 11 during the third quarter, but the women maintained their advantage over the Cowgirls as senior G LaPraisjah Johnson and sophomore F Leta Otuafi made big offensive plays.

Wyoming continued to attempt to take the lead during the fourth quarter. With a minute and 30 seconds left in the game, the Cowgirls came within three points of the Pack after a successful jumper by sophomore G McKinley Bradshaw. A two point shot by freshman G Kenna Holt along with a layup by Ormiston kept them ahead and ensured the win for Nevada.

Ormiston led the Pack in scoring with 14 points, followed by Alexander with 11. Holt picked up seven rebounds during the game. Nevada scored 26 points in the paint and 18 points came from the bench.

During Sunday’s game, Nevada took the lead early and never looked back. Offensive efforts by West and freshman F Lexie Givens kept the Pack in front of the Cowgirls. Defensively, Alexander and Johnson helped fend off attempted challenges. Nevada led by 11 points going into halftime.

With under three minutes left in the game, the Cowgirls cut the lead to five. Nevada answered with free throws by Alexander and Johnson after fouls made by Wyoming to complete the weekend sweep.

West scored the most points during the game, scoring a career high 18 points. Alexander scored 20 points over the weekend to achieve 700 career points with the Pack. 20 points were made in the paint and another 20 came from players on the bench.

Up next: Nevada will travel to UNLV for consecutive games on Saturday Jan. 30 and Monday Feb. 1.

