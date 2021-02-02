Updated Tuesday, 12 p.m.: The initial story posted reflected that only one student had filed for candidacy for the positions of President and Vice President. Since the original post, an additional student has filed for each office.

It’s that time of year again, and Election Day is right around the corner.

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the undergraduate student government at the University of Nevada, Reno, is currently accepting applications for its next session of elected officials. Those wishing to file their candidacy for senator, vice president or president must do so before Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.

Aside from completing an online application, students wishing to apply must fulfill a few other requirements, including a 2.75 grade point average, enrollment in at least seven undergraduate credits, and availability for Senate meetings weekly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

For those wanting to apply to run for president and vice president, membership in ASUN for at least two consecutive semesters is required. Presidential candidates must have completed at least 60 credits, while vice presidential candidates must have completed at least 45 credits.

Candidates are allowed to begin campaigning on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Debates between senate candidates from their respective colleges will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and span until Thursday, Feb. 25. Presidential and vice presidential debates will begin Monday, March 1.

Primary elections will be held on March 3 and 4, and general elections will be held the next week, on March 10 and 11. Students will be able to vote through WebCampus or at a physical polling location in the Joe Crowley Student Union in the 3rd floor Center for Student Engagement.

As of Tuesday, two candidates each have applied for president and vice president. The first to file was a campaign team whose names anyone halfway familiar with the Association will recognize—current Vice President Austin Brown and Speaker of the Senate Keegan Murphy.

The second campaign team is comprised of previous ASUN Clubs and Organizations Commissioner Darwin Snyder and current College of Liberal Arts Senator Kate Torres. Snyder is running for president, while Torres is running for vice president.

