Happy Black History Month. There are many events this week that students can participate in. This week, students can look forward to learning more about studying abroad during the pandemic and can attend a groundbreaking documentary premiering at UNR. Students, make sure to check the UNR events page to discover all of the events you can attend and keep an eye out for the first spring performance hosted by The School of the Arts.

2/2: Finding Your USAC Program

Are you interested in studying abroad? This informational session hosted by USAC can aid students in discovering the perfect program for them. This session is on Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. Students can register here for this virtual event.

2/2: ASUN Info Session

ASUN elections are on the horizon. If you are interested in running for a student government position, on Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. you can find more information. Students can register here for this informational event.

2/2: Gardening In Nevada

If you are interested in gardening, or want to learn more about the history of gardening in Nevada, joining this Bartley Ranch Series on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. This is a free virtual event, and dates will recur throughout the month of February. More information about participating can be found on the UNR events website.

2/3: Bi-Weekly Town Hall

In this bi-weekly town hall hosted by ASUN, students can learn more about

coping with Covid-19 during the Spring 2021 semester. This virtual event is on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. To find more information as well as the Zoom link, go to the UNR events website.

2/3: Recurring History

“History in the Present” is a monthly webinar series hosted by the Department of History that historicizes current events, shares cutting-edge research, and aims to promote dialogue on issues of interest between the University and the broader community. Students can speak with UNR campus historians to learn more about a variety of topics that will be covered on Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. There will be more dates throughout the spring semester, and those who’d like to attend can register for this event on the UNR events website.

2/5: Picture a Scientist

UNR faculty, staff and students have the opportunity to view “Picture a Scientist,” a groundbreaking documentary and a official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. This film dives into the new chapter of women scientists and how they are creating diverse workplaces in the field of science. Those who would like to attend must register on Feb. 3 for this event on Fe. 5. The viewing will begin virtually on at 12 p.m. Click here to register.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.