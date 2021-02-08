The University of Nevada, Reno informed graduates on Monday, Feb. 8, the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held online. The university said the decision was made to comply with county, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

“Taking into consideration your health and wellness as well as that of your families, we have begun planning a virtual commencement ceremony for all May 2021 graduates…,” said the university in an email to graduates. “This will include your individual recognition through the display of a photo and an audio of your name, similar to having your name read at an in-person ceremony. We are working diligently in the planning of your ceremony that will be accessible world-wide.”

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the university has held graduations virtually. However, graduates of the spring 2020 class were supposed to be allowed to walk in spring 2021 commencement. No information was released on this specific development.

Students with concerns or questions are encouraged to email commencement@unr.edu.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter at @amendez2000.