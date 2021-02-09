This week is filled with informative and exciting events. Three weeks into the Spring semester and the UNR campus has experienced a great winter sports season. The snow hasn’t melted just yet so make sure to go enjoy the last of it because March is quickly approaching. Happy Valentine’s Day as well, it’s time to stock up on the chocolate.

2/7: BLM Display at the Joe

The Joe Crowley will be displaying numerous names and pictures from the Black Community past, present, and future to recognize and amplify the names and stories of those fighting for civil rights. This display will premier on Feb. 7. The display will continue throughout the day and close on the evening of Feb. 7. There is no reservation needed, but masks are required upon entry into the Joe Crowley Student Union.

2/10: Studying Abroad with USAC for Business majors

This informational session with UNR’s study abroad program, USAC, will showcase their specific programs to Business majors. This virtual event is on Feb. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. Students interested in learning more about USAC can find the Zoom information here. Additional, if you are not a Business major but would still like study abroad advising, the USAC program is doing drop-in meetings with students on Feb. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Zoom information for drop-in advising can be found here.

2/11: “Picture a Scientist” Post-documentary panel

Last week, UNR premiered “Picture a Scientist” to a private virtual audience. Students who are interested in listening to the post-documentary panel can attend on Feb. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. Those who would like to attend must register for this free event here.

2/11: Virtual Trivial Night

University students are invited to participate in a virtual trivia night event. A Zoom link will be shared with registered participants once they contact Tati Mesfin at mesfinf@unr.edu to register. This event is on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The theme for this event is AfroFuturism.

2/12: “The Last Angel of History” Film Screening

John Akomfra’s Film, The Last Angel of History, will be screened virtually on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Those who would like to view their film need to register with Tati Mesfin at mesfinf@unr.edu in advance.

2/15: “Black Men in White Coats” Documentary Screening

UNR is hosting the “Black Men in White Coats” documentary screening on Feb. 15. This documentary aims to dissect the systematic barriers preventing black men from becoming medical doctors and the consequences on society at large. Those who would like to view this film can find more information and register for it here.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.