A Silver Mustang is ablaze at the Jacksons Food Store and Shell gas station across the street from the University of Nevada, Reno. The Jacksons is located on the south side of campus across from the Manzanita Bowl and Manzanita and Juniper halls— both residence halls on campus.

There is no information yet as to why the car is on fire.

Three UNRPD officials responded to the incident in addition to a unit from the Reno Fire Department. The university and RFD have yet to issue a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

