This week, students will have another opportunity to learn more about UNR’s study abroad program, USAC. Throughout the next couple of days, students can speak with the director of the program and go to virtual informational meetings to learn more about the cultural experience of studying abroad. On campus, the Joe Crowley Student Union will be holding a late Valentine’s Day celebration with cookie decorating and hot chocolate. There are many virtual and in-person events students can take part in this upcoming week so be sure to keep a lookout on the UNR events website.

2/16: Live USAC Global Career Panel

This free virtual event will be a live panel discussing the study abroad opportunities of USAC. Students can attend this panel on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. If students miss the 9 a.m. panel, there will be more informational meetings throughout the rest of this week at a variety of times. The Zoom link, and more information for recurring events can be found here.

2/16: The Funk Will Not Be Televised Lecture

Interested in Hip Hop Culture? In this lecture, the Reno community is invited to learn from Jody Lykes Ph.D. and Hip Hop Culture as a subculture of Black Culture. For more info please contact Jody Lykes Ph.D. at jlykes@unr.edu or go to the UNR events website.

2/16: Artist Lecture Series

The MFA Program in the Art Department at UNR is presenting an Artist Lecture Series. Throughout the Spring semester, six artists will present on their professional field. The first installment of this series is on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Mixed Media Artist Siobhan Arnold will present on photography, textiles, sculpture and installation. This event will be hosted by Associate Professor Inge Bruggeman and students will need to register for this event here.

2/17: Valentine’s Edition: Cookie & Mug Decorating Competition

Are you ready to spread some friendly competition at the Joe for Valentine’s Day-themed cookie decorating! Decorate your own mug and get a free hot chocolate bomb! This event is on Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Students can go to the Joe Crowley Student Union, Ballroom C to participate.

2/18: international Fellowships for Research in Japan

Calling all graduating seniors or graduate students! Are you interested in research, collaboration and travel opportunities in Japan? Hundreds of funding opportunities are available to all fields (social-science, humanities, STEM, multi-disciplinary) for research at all Japanese Universities and public research institutions. This informational seminar is on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. Those interested will need to register by 2/15/2021 to receive the presentation link the day prior to the event.

2/18: Ending Systemic Racism Dialogue

Join UNR on Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. in their Dialogue, Equity and Democracy Series, a series of panel discussions, guest speakers, workshops, and teach-ins this spring. The series begins with Professor Keyna Minott speaking on the commitment to ending systemic racism as we are in the middle of Black History Month. Register here.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.