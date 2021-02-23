This week, students can look forward to painting in the Joe, a post-documentary discussion and Irish music from the quintet, Goitse.

2/23: Picasso Paint Night

Students can express their creativity with this Picasso Paint Night at the Joe Crowley Student Union on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. This event will take place in the Joe in Ballroom C. Supplies will be provided and there is no reservation necessary.

2/23: Black Men in White Coats Post-Documentary Discussion

Hopefully, students were able to view “Black Men in White Coats” last week— a documentary about the diversity in healthcare fields. This week, on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., students can sit in on a public discussion led by local physicians about diversity in the medical field. More details of this viewing can be found on the UNR events website.

2/25: Irish Music, Culture and Fun in Your Living Room

Join award-winning Irish quintet, Goitse for an engaging and fam-ily-friendly evening that explores traditional Irish songs, instruments, and culture. This virtual event is on Feb. 25 at 5:30. In this workshop, participants can learn all about traditional tunes and instruments with Ireland’s very best. Goitse will also perform for the Performing Arts Series on Thursday, February 25 at 6pm (on-demand through March 11). More information can be found on UNR’s Performing Arts website.

2/25: Goitse and the Performing Arts Series

The white-hot award-winning Irish quintet, Goitse brings a vibrant mix of Irish classic jigs and tunes with their own original compositions for an irrepressible Irish musical experience that opens your mind and moves your feet. This live virtual performance is on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. This is a paid event, and participants can find their tickets on the UNR events website or the Performing Arts website.

2/26: College of Business Virtual Career Fair

Looking for a job? Attend the College of Business’ Virtual Career Fair to help those searching for jobs during the pandemic. This virtual event is on Feb. 26 from 10-2 p.m.

2/26: Asian/Pacific Islander Series

Come share your stories or listen to others as we discuss topics that pertain to the Asian/ Pacific Islander Community. This is a free, virtual event on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Those who would like to participate can find the Zoom information here.

2/27: University Brass Day

Join the UNR community for their second annual University Brass Day, hosted by the university’s Brass Faculty/ Open to brass students grades 6-12, participants will enjoy an opening presentation featuring a performance by the Sierra Brass Quintet, warm-up sessions, performance masterclasses and more. This free virtual event is on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. Register here.

3/1: Wire Jewelry, DeLaMare Maker Challenge

The DeLaMare has brought back their makers challenge for the spring semester. On March 1, students can participate in a wire jewelry making challenge from the comfort of their homes. Stop by the DeLaMare Makerspace for a kit you can take home. Two winners will be selected and announced on March 16.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.