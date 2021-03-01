City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve endorsed Associated Students the University of Nevada vice president hopeful Aaron Piña in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

“Her endorsement is, what I think to be, a testament of my mission in this office to be a representative of students, and student needs, but also to the point that I am ready to take the necessary action that it takes to achieve the goals I have,” Piña said in an email to The Nevada Sagebrush. “I look forward to how we work together in the near future through the university and as ASUN, and how we can work toward an Association, a University, and a City that is truly #ForThePeople.”

Impressive when a student pitches you bold plans and ideas for @CityofReno @NevadaASUN Aaron has the enthusiasm and perseverance it takes to get it done @unevadareno Excited to work with you #AaronForNevada 💙 https://t.co/YhDG0IImJH — Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve) March 1, 2021

In regards to the #ForThePeople campaign’s hopeful collaborations with the City of Reno, Piña said they would want to establish a student advisory board with the City of Reno City Council and work on infrastructure initiatives related to safety.

Piña said they originally reached out to Schieve regarding the possibility of extending the services offered by TalkSpace, a mental health counseling service, to University of Nevada, Reno students.

City of Reno officials announced the partnership between the city and Talkspace at the end of January. Funded through CARES monies, the program allows Reno residents a once monthly video meeting with a therapist and unlimited private messaging.

At the time of publication, Mayor Schieve and the City of Reno did not return a request for comment.

Piña is running unattached from a presidential candidate, unlike their competitors, Kate Torres and Keegan Murphy. They are currently majoring in journalism, psychology and philosophy and have worked as a social media manager within ASUN.

Just two will survive this week’s primary election, which opens at 8 a.m. on Wed., March 3 and closes on Thur., March 4 at 5 p.m. Students can vote on the ASUN elections module on Canvas or in-person in the Center for Student Engagement on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 and 4.

Taylor Avery can be reached at tavery@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @travery98.