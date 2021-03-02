Welcome to March Wolf Pack. Last week, the Irish folk band Goitse brought the heart of Ireland into everyone’s living room. If you missed this performance, it is still on-demand until March 11. This week, students can look forward to a variety of lectures from art to women’s studies. UNR is especially gearing their focus towards celebrating women’s history in March.

3/2: Women’s History Celebration

UNR invites students and faculty to celebrate the historical achievements of women. This in-person event is on March 2 at 4 p.m. on the 3rd Floor Theatre Heart in the Joe Crowley Student Union. Students can enjoy activism opportunities, educational displays, and surprise gifts.

3/2: Tim Musso and the Artist Lecture Series

In the second installment of the 2021 Artist Lecture Series, the MFA Program in the Art Department welcomes Tim Musso, a wilderness artist inspired by hikes for his sketches, photographs, and other creations using natural objects. This free event is on March 2 at 6 p.m. and those who’d like to attend can register here.

3/2: Asian and Pacific Islander Origami Craft Night

The Center and the Japanese Student Action Network welcomes all over Zoom to learn how to make different designs using origami paper. This event is on March 2 at 6 p.m. and students can find the Zoom link here. An RSVP at this link is needed to participate, but the event itself is free to the campus community.

3/3: Wolf Pack Chat

Check out Wolf Pack Chat on March 3 at 3:00 p.m. hosted by Resident Director, James Wright. The Instagram LIVE event will feature guests Jim Fitzsimmons, Director of Fitness and Recreational Sports and Lourdes Gonzales, Associate Director of Financial Aid & Scholarships. Topics will highlight the Wiegand Fitness Center, JCSU and the Knowledge Center. To attend this virtual event, go to the UNR events website to dial-in.

3/3: In Conversation with Karma Chavez

Join the Department of Gender, Race, and Identity on March 3 at 6 p.m. for a a conversation about transnational and trans-inclusive feminism with Dr. Karma Chávez. To register and learn more about this event, visit the UNR events website.

3/4: Isabel Wilkerson on Injustice in America

Join UNR for a talk with historian Isabel Wilkerson, author of “The Warmth of Other Suns” and “Caste.” This virtual event is on March 4 at 3 p.m. and the Zoom link can be found here. The UNR events website notes that advanced registration is required.

3/4: Apex Concerts “A Major Hope”

Apex Concerts “From Afar with Love” Season returns this March with “A Major Hope” – a program featuring two great chamber music masterpieces sharing this common key of joy, aspiration and desire. This event is on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on viewing and tickets go to the UNR events website.

3/8: International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium 2021

This year’s International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium will host over 35 Founders and CEO’s as speakers, panelists and workshop hosts. Innovation in a Changing World is inspired by female-founder’s journeys of adapting, pivoting and thriving during these disrupted times. The symposium will an online virtual event on March 8 at 8 a.m.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.