The University of Nevada, Reno’s President Brian Sandoval sent an email to the campus community on Monday, March 8 announcing the university will return to in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester due to lowering COVID-19 infections in Nevada.

“The latest trends Nevada has seen over the past few weeks has included the hopeful signs of lower COVID-19 positivity rates, decreases in hospitalizations, and increases in vaccinations,” Sandoval’s statement read. “Because of these positive trends, I want you to know that we’re actively planning and preparing on being back for the fall semester – with more options for in-person academics and events, while remaining vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.”

In addition to providing in person instruction, the university plans to reopen in-person services and activities. Those include the return of NevadaFIT, live performances, Welcome Week activities and more.

However, the university cited plans can change due to coronavirus trends closer to the start of the academic year.

“It is important to point out that if conditions change, reopening plans will need to be revised and will be guided by current state and county guidelines,” the announcement read. “Specific plans for resumption of Fall 2021 classes, including additional safety measures and starting dates, will be announced to coordinate closely with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.”

Sandoval applauded the efforts of students, faculty and staff throughout the past year, and said he is hopeful for the future.

“And now there is real reason for optimism, something more than the cautious optimism we’ve experienced before, to feel that even if there are unexpected fluctuations, we have arrived at a point where finally now is the beginning of a much better time,” he said in the statement.

