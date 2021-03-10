Today marks the first day of voting in this year’s ASUN general elections, with polls opening at 8 a.m. on March 10 and closing at 5 p.m. on March 11.

After a chaotic primary election, just one presidential candidate remains—current vice president Austin Brown—followed by two vice presidential candidates—current Speaker of the Senate Keegan Murphy and Aaron Piña—both of which survived a near complete dismissal from the race.

The general election ballot includes not only the presidential and vice presidential candidates, but the senatorial candidates.

Students can only vote in the senatorial race of the college they are enrolled in. Students with multiple majors can vote in each senatorial race of the colleges they’re enrolled in.

Additionally, there are four ballot questions on the ballot, which must be approved by two thirds of the voting student population in order to be passed. The following includes a little background into those ballot questions.

Question 1: “Shall the students of UNR add a $3.50 per semester fee to pay for the EDPASS system?”

What you need to know: EDPASS is a partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and the University of Nevada, Reno that began on July 1, 2019. The program would allow undergraduate students access to the RTC Washoe County bus system. If passed, the fee will be considered by the NSHE Board of Regents.

Question 2: “Shall the minimum cumulative grade point average qualification to hold office be changed in the ASUN Constitution to require all members of the government of the association, at the time of their election or appointment and throughout their term, to maintain a 2.0 GPA as defined by the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships?”

What you need to know: As it’s currently written, the Constitution of the Associated Students requires that the Association’s members meet and maintain a grade point average of 2.75. A 2.0 GPA is considered to be satisfactory academic progress by the university.

Question 3: “Shall the Associated Students amend Article V, Section 2a of the Constitution to read “All elected members of this government are subject to recall from office by election, but no person shall be recalled from office without first serving two months. This includes elected vacancies appointed by the Senate.”

What you need to know: Article V, Section 2a of the Constitution of the Associated Students currently reads, “All elected members of this government are subject to recall from office by election, but no person shall be recalled from office without first serving two months.” The ballot question would allow appointed members serving in elected positions to be recalled from office. Senate appointments occur when a senator or other member leaves their position, after which the Senate vets and appoints an applicant to fill their place.

Question 4: “Shall the Associated Students amend the Constitution to change who qualifies to sign a recall petition to be any undergraduate student who is represented by the officer or senator in question?”

What you need to know: When the student body wants to recall an elected member of the ASUN government, the Constitution states that “a petition of half of the number of students who voted in the previous election of the officer or senator to be recalled is required to order a recall election.” The number of signatures is clear and based on the number of students that voted in the last election. What isn’t clear, however, is which students can sign that petition. This ballot question would specify that current undergraduate students, whether they voted in the previous election or not, would be able to sign the recall petition of the elected member that represents them.

Students can vote on Canvas in the election modules or in-person on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union in the Center for Student Engagement.

Taylor Avery can be reached at tavery@nevada.unr.edu or on Twitter at @travery98.