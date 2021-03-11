PRESIDENT

Austin Brown has won the presidential race with 2,798 votes.

VICE PRESIDENT

Keegan Murphy has won the vice presidential race with 1,819 votes.

SENATORS

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

Muhammad Shamim (162) has won the senatorial race for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources. The race was uncontested.

College of Business

Cynthia Beltran (265), Jace McNaught (396), Alexander Pilks (266) and Leslie Ramirez (285) have won the senatorial race for the College of Business. The race was uncontested.

College of Education

Sarah Keller (159) has won the senatorial race for the College of Education. The race was uncontested.

College of Engineering

Andrew Thompson (257), Joshua Luers (220) and Jefrin Jojan (226) have won the senatorial race for the College of Engineering.

College of Liberal Arts

Jakob Schein (283), Carolina Rountree (279), Olivia Ngo (366), Victoria Supple (320) and Jeremy Guevin (269) have won the senatorial race for the College of Liberal Arts.

College of Science

Hannah Bowling (340), Nivetha Nithyanandan (299), Yesenia Pelayo (292) and Rylan Howell (257) have won the senatorial race for the College of Science.

Community Health Sciences

Autumn Kidd (290), Emma Bergren (277) and Elijah Golish (253 have won the senatorial race for Community Health Sciences.

Reynolds School of Journalism

Vanessa Ribiero has won the senatorial race for the Reynolds School of Journalism. The race was uncontested.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

Question 1: “Shall the students of UNR add a $3.50 per semester fee to pay for the EDPASS system?”

YES – 36%

NO – 58.9%

UNANSWERED – 4.5%

This ballot question failed.

Question 2: “Shall the minimum cumulative grade point average qualification to hold office be changed in the ASUN Constitution to require all members of the government of the association, at the time of their election or appointment and throughout their term, to maintain a 2.0 GPA as defined by the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships?”

YES – 69.4%

NO – 25.3%

UNANSWERED – 4.3%

This ballot question passed.

Question 3: “Shall the Associated Students amend Article V, Section 2a of the Constitution to read “All elected members of this government are subject to recall from office by election, but no person shall be recalled from office without first serving two months. This includes elected vacancies appointed by the Senate.”

YES – 67%

NO – 26.2%

UNANSWERED – 6.8%

This ballot question passed.

Question 4: “Shall the Associated Students amend the Constitution to change who qualifies to sign a recall petition to be any undergraduate student who is represented by the officer or senator in question?”

YES – 75.7%

NO – 17%

UNANSWERED – 7.3%

This ballot question passed.

