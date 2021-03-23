This week, students can participate in the Bartley Ranch gardening series, a novel reading and an presentation with the Fleischmann Planetarium at UNR. The Performing Arts Series also presents Sweet Honey in the Rock to perform on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. Check out the events below and make sure to register in advance to attend them.

3/23: Gardening in Nevada, The Bartley Ranch Series

This gardening series is for anyone who wants to learn to garden in big or small yards, or just patios or balconies. This recurring event is on March 23 at 6 p.m. This is a virtual series and those who would like to attend can find the Zoom information here.

3/23: Playful Potter at the Joe

Pottery can be just the right stress reliever during this school semester. This in-person event is at the Joe Crowley Student Union on March 23 at 6 p.m. in Ballroom C.

3/24: A Reading by Novelist Aaron Hamburger

Join the University of Nevada, Reno MFA Program on Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. for a Zoom reading by acclaimed novelist and essayist Aaron Hamburger. The Zoom information can be found here.

3/24: Fleischmann Planetarium Exhibition

Planetarium Director Paul McFarlane invites the UNR community to see the impact of the Planetarium on the community and an update on NASA’s next manned mission to the moon, Artemis. This event is on March 24 at 7 p.m. The Zoom information can be found here.

3/24: Laughing Planet LIVE Community Artist Series

The Laughing Planet, UNR Jazz and KWNK radio will be hosting virtual live jazz performances twice a month featuring local jazz artists. This event will be live streamed on various social media platforms as well as broadcast live on KWNK Radio. Every other week will feature student groups from UNR’s Jazz program. You can view or listen to this event on March 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3/25: The Performing Arts Series presents Sweet Honey in the Rock

Celebrate the intersection of music, African American culture and exceptional artistry with Sweet Honey In The Rock, the internationally renowned a cappella vocal ensemble, as they raise our roofs and collective conscience. All must register for this event, but it is free for UNR students. This event is on March 25 at 6 p.m. Registration information can be found on the UNR’s performing arts website.

3/26: Asian/ Pacific Islander Talk Story Series

Come share your stories or listen to others as we discuss topics that pertain to the Asian/ Pacific Islander Community on March 26 at 1 p.m. The Zoom information can be found here.

