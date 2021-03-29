University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval announced in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in an email to students on Monday, March 29.

Sandoval also released a video outlining the current plans for in-person graduation ceremonies, which will be held in Mackay Stadium.

There will be two ceremonies per day on May 13, 14 and 15 for those graduating in 2021. For those who graduated in 2020, there will be one or two ceremonies held on May 12. Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“There’s no denying that this will be a different kind of commencement. But it’s going to be safe. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be great to gather with all of you,” Sandoval said in the video.

Students will be allowed to have four guests.

In the event weather conditions do not allow for in-person ceremonies to take place, the university will revert back to a virtual commencement ceremony.

Sandoval previously said graduation ceremonies for spring 2021 would be held virtually in an email to students on Feb. 8, and again on March 10.

Following Sandoval’s previous announcements, students filed a petition at Change.org to urge the university to allow an in-person commencement ceremony. Currently, over 3,000 students have signed the petition.

Taylor Avery and Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter at @NevadaSagebrush.