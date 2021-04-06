With about a month and a half left before the end of the Spring semester, here are a few fun events students can do to pass the spring fever. From Zumba on the lawn to growing your own food, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the amazing April weather this week.

4/6: Grow Your Own, Nevada

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering eight “Grow Your Own, Nevada!” classes in spring statewide to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food. This virtual event is on April 6 at 6 p.m. More information about reoccurring dates can be found on the UNR events website.

4/7: Zumba on Zoom with Dan and Javi

University of Nevada, Reno students, faculty and staff are welcome to join the University Libraries and the E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center for Zumba on Zoom with Dan and Javi. This fun, safe, socially distanced, part in-person, part from home event is on April 7 at 5:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate can find more information and the location on the UNR events website.

4/7: A Reading with Poet Camille Dungy

Join the University of Nevada, Reno MFA Program on Wednesday, April 7th, at 6pm for a Zoom reading and Q&A by acclaimed poet and essayist Camille Dungy. In order to attend, students will need to register for free. Registration can be found here.

4/8: 2021 Northern Nevada Diversity Summit

The Office of Diversity & Inclusion and the Cultural Diversity Committee invites you to the eighth annual Northern Nevada Diversity Summit, titled “2021 No Going Back: Building Empowered and Resilient Communities.” The Summit is on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this virtual event is free. More information on dialing-in can be found on the UNR website.

4/8: New Approaches to the Medieval Environment

This two-day virtual symposium features a keynote by an established researcher and leader in the area of medieval environmental history, and panel and workshop with emerging scholars whose work is expanding the field. Students will need to register in order to attend this event on April 8 and 9. Register here.

4/11: J.B. Hunt Virtual Series

Join the community of UNR on April 11 to learn more about how the current class of J.B. Hunt Apps Development Interns are utilizing Java 11, Angular, Spring, ReactNative, and other leading technologies to directly impact our business. This is the third installment of UNR’s J.B. Hunt Virtual Series. Those interested can find more at the UNR events website.

4/12: Lullabies and Laments

UNR is hosting L.J. and Linda Kutten’s Religious Studies Lecture on April 12 at 7 p.m. Lullabies and Laments is an experiment on translation, in translation, of a translation process informed by Indic reading, interpretive and performative practices. This is a free virtual event and students can register on the UNR events website.

