Nevada men’s basketball forward Robby Robinson has expressed interest in transferring to another basketball program.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the junior publicized his request for a transfer along with a two minute video of his highlights in his two seasons with the Wolf Pack.

Robinson came to Nevada in 2019 as a sophomore after playing one year at San Diego City College where he received conference player of the month honors. During his time with the Pack, he started in all 31 games and dominated in rebounds with four game high performances against Loyola Marymount (9), Air Force (9), Wyoming (8) and San Diego State (6).

The San Diego native won two CIF championships in high school and averaged 20 points and 13.6 rebounds his senior year.

