Students at the University of Nevada, Reno will be able to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Student Health Center on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, according to an email sent to students on Monday.

The vaccines are available to students 18 years and older that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19 or received any vaccine in the two weeks prior to their appointment. They must also be able to receive their second dose on Wed., May 19 or Thur., May 20 at the Student Health Center.

Appointments can be made here, where students can schedule a 30 minute window from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Once the appointments are filled, students can sign up for one of 25 waiting list spots, which will open in case of a no show.

Students on the waitlist will be contacted via phone call and will have 10-15 minutes to respond before their spot will be given to the next person on the waitlist.

Students will need to bring a completed consent form to their appointment, which will be provided in the appointment confirmation email.