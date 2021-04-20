This week students can catch the last performance in the Performing Arts Series, featuring Michael Mayo. The Joe is also hosting an Earth Day celebration, teaching students to appreciate more sustainable lifestyles.

4/20: Free Speech & Firearms

The 2021 Reynolds School of Journalism First Amendment Forum features Professor Gregory P. Magarian, whose scholarship on free expression and firearms regulation can help us understand the legal doctrine and theory behind this fraught relationship. This virtual event is free to the UNR community, and is on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required and more info can me found on the UNR events website.

4/21: Cybersecurity Center Seminar with Alexis Hancock

The Cybersecurity Center is hosting a seminar with Alexis Hancock from the Electronic Frontier Foundation on April 21 at 6 p.m. This seminar will discuss “Phony HTTPS Everywhere Extension Used in Fake Tor Browser”, as well as research on the history of coded communications in Black communities, dating back from the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade to the present. The Zoom link for this free virtual event can be found here.

4/22: Earth Day Celebration at the Joe

The Joe Crowley Student Union will be hosting an Earth Day celebration on April 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. No registration required, just show up and have fun.

4/22: Michael Mayo, Performing Arts Series

Michael Mayo is a rising jazz composer and vocal phenom, gifted with perfect pitch and impressive improvisational chops. This live event is on April 23 at 6 p.m. Registration is required and more information can be found on the Performing Arts Series website.

4/23: Power of One Theatre Festival

Power of One is a festival of solo performances; one performer and one-audience member. Each performer will write and perform a story of uplift dedicated to and performed for an individual audience member. These performances will be recorded and made available on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found on the UNR events website.

