COVID-19 vaccine eligibility extended to the general population aged 16 and up began on Monday, April 5.

In response to this announcement, the University of Nevada, Reno sent out a statement to their students outlining where they can receive their vaccine.

Students currently residing in Washoe County can sign up to schedule their vaccination appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

For students who are residing within the state of Nevada, but outside Washoe County, visit ImmunizeNevada.com to locate a place to be administered the vaccine. Students outside the state of Nevada may have differing vaccine directives.

Students residing in on-campus housing received the Moderna vaccine through the Student Health Center on April 7 and they will continue to hold more vaccine clinics for students.

“I was relieved that I could get the vaccine through the University,” said Brooke Germain, a student at UNR who received the vaccine at the Student Health Center. “I was excited for it because it felt like a sign that things were moving back to normal.”

Germain continued, saying how they are excited to be around people in classes since it motivates them better.

Currently, almost half of all Nevadans have been issued Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, according to NV Health Response.

The NV Health Response also states that since April 5, almost 39 percent of the healthy 16 and older population in Nevada have already been administered their first vaccine.

“Vaccination is the most important tool we have in fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, medical director and physician at the UNR Student Health Center. “Making the vaccine available to as many individuals as possible is key.”

As more of the UNR community receives their vaccine, Hug-English is hopeful that there will be a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“…While the vaccine is an important tool, we also need to continue to use other prevention strategies such as wearing facial coverings, social distancing, and good hand hygiene,” Hug-English said.

The new statewide vaccine notice and lowering COVID-19 cases in Nevada has resulted in many announcements for the students of UNR.

President Brian Sandoval announced arrangements for on-campus academic instruction for the upcoming fall 2021 semester on March 8. This includes the reopening of in-person facilities and activities on campus.

“The new guidelines raise important considerations for the University,” President Sandoval said in an email sent to students. “We work to ensure that our faculty, staff and students have access to the vaccine and that we make a successful return to in-person operations in the fall.”

In addition, Sandoval also announced that UNR will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies from May 12-15.

Emerson Drewes can be reached at tjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.