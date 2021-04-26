There is good news for Wolf Pack football fans; Nevada Athletics has revealed new plans for the fall season.

After university president Brian Sandoval announced the plan to re-open with in-person instruction in the fall, there was a possibility that football could hold a regular season as well.

While fan attendance is expected next season, the exact number of fans that will be allowed in Mackay Stadium is currently unknown and will be determined at a later date.

A committee comprised of athletics staff, football coach Jay Norvell and his staff was tasked with making changes to the gameday atmosphere in and around the stadium, Athletic Director Doug Knuth said in a press conference on April 21.

“We spent the off season trying to figure out how do we make it more fun in Mackay Stadium for our fans and our students,” Knuth said.

Surveys of students and fans were conducted by the department to come up with game enhancements to better the gameday experience for spectators.

Ticket prices around the stadium have been reduced in an effort to make games more affordable to attend.

“We lowered the price of season tickets throughout the entire stadium,” Knuth said. “We want to make this an affordable family atmosphere so that anyone in Northern Nevada can come and cheer for the Pack.”

The parking lot north of Mackay Stadium will be turned into a fan zone called “We Are Nevada” as a designated pre-game tailgate area with live entertainment. A collaboration with the organizers of the local Food Truck Fridays will provide food for game attendees.

The marching band will be moved from the student section behind the north endzone to the southeast corner of the stadium, and the student section will be moved to the south endzone, Knuth said.

Other changes include fully digital ticketing, new giveaways and promotions, and a new customer service program named Ask Alphie to make the gameday experience easier.

The athletic department has launched multiple fundraisers in an effort to make up for the estimated $10 million deficit caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, including a “We Are Nevada” campaign to raise funds for the over 400 student-athletes within the department. The initiative raised over $600,000.

The football team ended their 2020 season with a 7-2 record and a win against Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Pack will begin the 2021 season at UC Berkeley on Sept. 4 and will host Idaho State for their home opener on Sept. 11.

