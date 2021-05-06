UPDATED 7:22 P.M.:

The Nevada System of Higher Education drafted plans that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students—with some limited exceptions—who are returning to any NSHE campuses for the fall semester.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate depends upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifting the current Emergency Use Authorization designation for available COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the mandate requires approval from the Board of Regents and the State Board of Health.

“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” said NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”

Chancellor Rose plans to work with local and state health authorities to recommend that the Board of Regents approve a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Director of Communications Scott Walquist said the university was aware of NSHE exploring plans for a vaccine mandate.

“With today’s announcement, we will begin to prepare for a possible mandate,” Walquist said. “Our goal has always been to have a full in-person experience for our students during the Fall 2021 semester. Once approved, we will comply and support NSHE’s decision to ensure this occurs.”

Multiple higher education institutions will be requiring the vaccine for its upcoming fall semester, including the California State University system and the University of California system.

In Nevada, approximately 2.15 million total doses of the vaccine were administered as of Tuesday, May 4. About 30 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 positivity rate at the University of Nevada, Reno has also dropped significantly, reaching 0 percent last week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @taylorkendyll.