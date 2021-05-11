Photo courtesy of Nevada Athletics. Nevada shortstop Tyler Bosetti broke an NCAA home run record on Tuesday.

Nevada infielder Tyler Bosetti just made NCAA history. 

Bosetti launched his tenth home run in nine consecutive games to right-center in the first inning against Arizona State on Tuesday, May 11,  breaking an NCAA record dated back to 1957. Only two players have homered in eight straight NCAA Division I baseball games prior to Bosetti’s record-setting streak—Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce and Duke’s  Ryan Jackson. 

Bosetti’s historic home run streak began during the second game of a doubleheader against Air Force April 24. He was slashing .327/.387/.673 prior to Tuesday’s contest against ASU. The Vacaville, Calif. native now has 11 home runs and 36 RBIs with eight games remaining in the regular season. 

The 18-16 Wolf Pack are playing their best baseball of the season coming into the final stretch of the year. Nevada is tied 6-6 with Arizona State in the top of the sixth inning.

