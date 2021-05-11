Nevada infielder Tyler Bosetti just made NCAA history.

Bosetti launched his tenth home run in nine consecutive games to right-center in the first inning against Arizona State on Tuesday, May 11, breaking an NCAA record dated back to 1957. Only two players have homered in eight straight NCAA Division I baseball games prior to Bosetti’s record-setting streak—Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce and Duke’s Ryan Jackson.

Bosetti’s historic home run streak began during the second game of a doubleheader against Air Force April 24. He was slashing .327/.387/.673 prior to Tuesday’s contest against ASU. The Vacaville, Calif. native now has 11 home runs and 36 RBIs with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The 18-16 Wolf Pack are playing their best baseball of the season coming into the final stretch of the year. Nevada is tied 6-6 with Arizona State in the top of the sixth inning.

