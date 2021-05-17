Photo Gallery: A look into UNR spring ’21 commencement
The University of Nevada, Reno held an in-person spring 2021 graduation amidst the pandemic at Mackay Stadium. This is is the first time the university has held a commencement ceremony at the stadium.
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
2021 graduation at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, May 15.
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
2021 graduation at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, May 15.
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
President Brian Sandoval speaks at the 2021 graduation at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, May 15.
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Band playing during 2021 graduation at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, May 15.
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
Isaac Hoops/Nevada Sagebrush
