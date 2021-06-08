The accolades continue for Nevada senior Donna dePolo, a member of the Nevada women’s swim and dive team. She will compete in her second United States Swimming Olympic Trials in the 100-meter breaststroke in Omaha, Neb.

The trials take place June 13-20 and are separated into Wave 1 and Wave 2. Wave 1 represents the original Olympic Trials time standard. Wave 2 records the fastest time standards by the participant. Swimmers must compete in Wave 2 in order to compete in the Olympic Trials.

dePolo will compete in Wave 1 of the 100-meter breaststroke. Of the 550-650 qualifiers in Wave 1, the top two finishers in each event will advance to Wave 2.

She broke a school record with a time of 59.69 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke during the NCAA Championships preliminary round. A Reno native, dePolo competed in her first Olympic Trials at 17 years old in 2016, placing second in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Summer Sanders Invitational in 1:11.25.

Along with her collegiate athletic career, dePolo makes strides in the classroom studying physics and astronomy. She was named a team captain for the upcoming 2021-22 swim and dive season.

