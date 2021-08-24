Welcome back, Wolf Pack! The Welcome Week Concert was a great way to kick off our year, but there is even more to come. The university’s traditional first week events are an excellent way to meet new people and celebrate the Reno community.

Campus Events:

8/23-8/27: Poster Invasion:

The Joe Crowley Student Union’s Annual Poster Sale is here for the first week back. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the JCSU Gateway Plaza.

8/24: Beat the Heat!

Right in front of The Den, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada is hosting an event for all students to come down for cool yummy treats and new friends.

8/25: Wolf it Down

Breakfast for dinner? Students can grab pancakes at the annual Wolf it Down event, happening in the Quad from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

8/25: Opening Event for En Medio and Hostile Terrain 94

EN MEDIO | Senses of Migrations is the exhibit theme for this year at the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art. The museum allows for free entry for all students. This exhibit will “attempt to stimulate dialogue, raise consciousness about issues related to the act of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border through all the facets of art,” according to the University of Nevada, Reno. Essentially, artists everywhere will be able to explore this show through all different mediums.

This exhibit will be at the gallery from July 9, 2021 through Jan. 15, 2022.

8/26: Club Fair & BBQ

The university’s annual club fair is back! Join fellow students on the Quad from 4-7 p.m. for some food, games, and lots of fun. This is a great opportunity for all students to branch out and join clubs or organizations.

Off-Campus Reno Events:

8/15-8/29: Jazz & Beyond Carson City Music & Art Festival

Live concerts and activities are being held at this awesome festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the Historic Downtown Business District. The Mile High Jazz Band Association puts on this festival which includes over two weeks of music, art, film and dance to showcase our vibrant community.

8/16-9/5: Kids Art Camp Exhibit

At North Tahoe Arts in Tahoe City,, a bunch of young artists from the Kids Art Camp of 2021 have put out their work from the summer. Come support them in their art show anytime from August through September!

8/17-9/07: Playa Made: Jewelry of Burning Man

The Sierra Arts Foundation presents the exhibition “The Jewelry of Burning Man”, curated by Christine Kristen. Admission is free and will be accessible to the public from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

8/19-8/27: Breanna Ernst: The Things You Don’t See

Breanna Ernst is a painter who uses acrylic to create pieces “between surreal and realism,” according to This Is Reno. This is her first exhibition featuring portraits of local Nevadans.

This solo exhibition will take place at the Depot Gallery in Sparks, Nev. and is free to the public.

8/28-8/29: Painting the Nude Figure

The Nevada Museum of Art is hosting classes for nude figure painting this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone over the age of 15 can register to attend.

Enjoy the first week back and remember to stay safe and follow all COVID regulations!

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @xox_jaedyn.