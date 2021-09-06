After a successful 2021 season, Nevada baseball is turning a new chapter.

The Wolf Pack won the Mountain West Conference and played in their first NCAA Regional since 2000, fifth in program history. Nevada rode a school record 15 straight wins in conference play and earned a bevy of awards following a stellar year.

Head coach T.J. Bruce took home Mountain West Coach of the Year following a 25-20 regular season record. Seven players earned All-MW honors, including first baseman Dillan Shrum and third baseman Tyler Bosetti. Shrum earned Mountain West Player of the Year honors and All-MW First Team after leading the nation with a .479 average and a .992 slugging percentage. Bosetti also earned All-MW First Team honors after hitting 10 home runs in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record.

Nevada’s 2021 season is in the books, but some notable moves were made during the summer. Right-handed pitcher Owen Sharts was selected in the 13th round—378th overall—by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft. Sharts pitched three seasons at Nevada, posting a career 5.55 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 24 starts.

Following a stellar 2021 season, new class of 2021 commits will potentially make their way to campus. Here is a rundown of a few notable commits next year.

Jace Avina, OF, Sparks, Nevada

Avina is one of the more highly touted Nevada commits for the 2021 class. The Sparks, Nev. native is coming off an impressive senior season at Spanish Springs High School.

Avina was selected in the 14th round—417th overall— by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound outfielder now has the choice to play at Nevada or sign a professional contract with the Brewers. Avina signed a professional contract with the Brewers for $255,000 according to mlb.com and will forgo his commitment to Nevada.

Carson Case, 1B/3B, Santa Ana, Calif.

Case is another notable Nevada commit for the 2021 class. He caught eyes with a well-rounded performance at the 2021 Perfect Game 17U World Wood Bat Association in Marietta, Ga.

Coming off a dominant senior season at Foothill High School, Case looks to be a solid addition for the Pack. At 6-foot-1, Case employs a smooth left-handed swing with solid pull-side contact. He has experience at both third and first base, though his size tends to play more towards the former. He also has clocked up to 86 mph as a right-handed pitcher.

Matthew Fike, LHP/OF, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Fike is an intriguing addition to campus. He has flashed two-way ability as both a pitcher and position player for Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Ariz. As a left-handed pitcher, Creek is equipped with a fastball up to 88 mph with a solid low-70s curveball. Fike also has a sound left-handed swing as an outfielder.

He finished the 2020-21 season with a .315/.471/.592 slash line with two homers, three triples and three doubles. Fike posted a 2-1 record and 3.65 ERA in seven appearances. Fike’s play on both sides is an intriguing asset and will be worth keeping an eye on with Nevada.

Nathan Martinez, SS/2B, Murrieta, Calif.

Martinez rounds out the notable Nevada baseball commits for next season with a solid skill set on both sides. He moves well for his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame with swift motions around the infield along with a strong arm. At the plate, Martinez has a low-effort, easy stroke from the right side. He makes solid contact with a sound up-the-middle approach with projection for more added pop.

Martinez finished the 2020-21 with a .280 batting average, 21 hits, nine RBI and one double over 86 plate appearances. He can become an impactful addition for the Wolf Pack in the near future with his do-it-all ability.

Nevada brings in several interesting pieces to the mix for next season. The Wolf Pack are building a strong 2021 class with intriguing abilities on both sides.

