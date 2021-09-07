Hey there, Wolf Pack! The school year is officially up and running, and as always there’s more in store for all of us.

Campus Events:

9/8: Basque Diaspora Day

Join the William A. Douglass Center for Basque Studies as they celebrate the Day of the Basque Diaspora, near the statue of the Basque shepherd outside of the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center. The event will occur on Sept. 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm.

The program will be held to honor the Basque people that emigrated to the American West as well as the late Rose and John Ascuaga who commissioned the statue.

9/8: UNR Cooking Class

Chef GaNeane Lewis will be hosting a cooking class in the Joe Crowley Student Union, on Sept. 8 at 5:00 pm. Sessions are on a first come first serve basis to learn a Mason Jar Salad Recipe and take home recipe cards for other easy meal ideas.

9/9: Thought on Tap – Rethinking America

Don’t miss a diverse panel of UNR staff in a Zoom meeting Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. aimed at exploring the identity of the United States. The zoom link for this free virtual event can be found here.

9/9: Performing Arts Series – Grace Kelly

The UNR Performing Arts Series is kicking off the school year strong by featuring the award-winning saxophonist, singer, songwriter and composer, Grace Kelly. Head to the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. for an open-air concert.

You are also able to meet and talk with Grace Kelly the day before, Sept. 8, at 5:00 p.m. on the third floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union. Attendance comes with a chance to win a free ticket to her concert.

Off Campus Reno Events:

9/10-12: The Great Reno Balloon Race

The world’s largest free hot air ballooning event is right on the University of Nevada, Reno’s doorstep on Sept. 10-12. Rancho San Rafael Regional Park is hosting this amazing annual event within walking distance of UNR’s campus.

9/10-12: The 62nd Annual International Camel and Ostrich Races

Head up the mountain to nearby Virginia City from Sept. 10-12 to see the bizarre, yet wildly entertaining, camel, ostrich and zebra races. General admission is $15, but taking a walk around the historic Virginia City is free!

9/8-10/5: Viewpoints 3 – Flora and Fauna of the Western United States

Sierra Arts Foundation will be showcasing a number of quilts that depict the natural beauty of the western United States starting on Sept. 8.

