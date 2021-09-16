Nevada football improved to 2-0 Saturday with a 49-10 victory over Idaho State. The Wolf Pack got the job done at home in front of a packed Mackay stadium.

Nevada had 586 total yards of offense. Junior quarterback Carson Strong completed 34-of-43 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Strong shared the ball with his whole receiving core, with 11 different players catching a pass in the game. Wide receiver Elijah Cooks had a team leading seven receptions for a team best 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Other notable receiving performances were from tight end Cole Turner having five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown, and from wide receiver Romeo Doubs with four receptions for 55 yards.

The Nevada Wolf Pack did not only move the ball through the air but added 145 yards of rushing on the ground.

The Nevada backfield averaged an impressive 7.6 yards per rush. Running back Toa Taua had nine carries for 103 yards, and fellow running back Devonte Lee had a combined 66 yards from scrimmage with three receptions and two touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack defense held Idaho State to 10 points and only gave up 142 passing yards. Idaho State did have 141 yards of rushing, but they achieved this on 42 rushing attempts. The Nevada defense had a monstrous eight sack game while recovering two fumbles in the process. Defensive tackle Dom Peterson had one of these fumble recoveries, which he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Lawson Hall had a team best ten total tackles with five solos, and defensive tackle Tristan Nichols had a team leading three sacks.

The Wolf Pack had an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Idaho State responded with a touchdown of their own before Carson Strong ended the quarter with a late touchdown to Elijah Cooks with a minute left. The Wolf Pack ended the first with a 14-7 lead.

Nevada only conceded three points for the rest of the game. The Wolf Pack scored one touchdown in both the second and third quarter, bringing the score to 28-10 at the end of the third. The fourth quarter is when Nevada blew the game wide open scoring 21 points. The Wolf Pack ended the game with a 49-10 win over Idaho State.

Nevada football is now 2-0 heading into an away game against 2-0 Big 12 team Kansas State.

