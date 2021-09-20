Hello again, Wolf Pack! Here are some more entertaining events to spice up your week as we dive into the fall season.

Campus Events:

9/21: Aaron Hill, Faculty Oboe Recital, “Pandemic Projects”

Aaron Hill will be performing a solo recital full of “Pandemic Projects” on Sept. 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. The recital will be located at the University Arts Building in The Harland O. and Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall. Hill will be joined by William Jae, Jeremiah Evans and Sebastian Birch in their premiere performances, as well as graduate student Alexandra Gordon and alumni Tristan Selzler.

9/24: DaEun Jung: The Principles and Repertoire of Korean Dance

DaEun Jung is welcomed to campus this year by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Theatre & Dance. During her five-day residency, Jung will teach classes and workshops in the art of Korean “classical/folk dance in inter/multi-cultural settings” and will offer the opportunity for students to perform alongside her in the recital.

The performances will be Sept. 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. in the Dance Theatre in the Lombardi Recreation Room 123. This event is free to the public, but seating opens half an hour prior to the performance and is limited.

9/26: Argenta Trio: The Young & The Restless

The Argenta Trio, including James Winn, Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio and Dmitri Atapine, hit the stage on Sept. 26. The performance in chamber works by Twenty-Somethings with violist Dustin Budish, will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the University Art’s Building in the Hall Recital Hall.

9/27-9/28: Jeffrey Murdock’s Public Conversation on Culturally Relevant Pedagogy and Representation, Gospel and Spiritual Choral Workshop and Masterclass for Solo and Choral Singers

Jeffrey Murdock, GRAMMY Music Educator of the Year 2021, is an associate Professor of Music at the University of Arkansas. Murdock will be at the university on Sept. 27 to have a public conversation about pedagogy and representation in education from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the University Arts Building, Hall Recital Hall.

Murdock will also be hosting a gospel and spiritual choral workshop in room 143 of the University Arts Building on Sept. 28 at 1:00 p.m.. Later at 4:00 p.m. that day, he will teach a masterclass for solo and choral singers in the Hall Recital Hall.

Off-Campus Events:

9/8-10/5: Viewpoints 3 – Flora and Fauna of the Western United States

The Sierra Arts Foundation will be showcasing a number of quilts that depict the natural beauty of the western United States starting on Sept. 8 and continuing through Oct. 5. The event is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

