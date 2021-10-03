The Wolf Pack football team traveled to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State University, coming out on top 41-31.

The first quarter was more of a back-and-forth battle for Nevada. Quarterback Carson Strong went 8-15 in the quarter, tallying 118 yards of passing and one touchdown. Strong managed all of this while also putting the team in position for a field goal made by place kicker Brandon Talton. However, Boise State also had their share of production, as they threw for two touchdowns to make it a 10-14 game going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a better showing for Nevada. Strong slowed down in terms of production, throwing 12-16 for 88 yards and no touchdowns. He still put the team in favorable positions for a field goal and a two-yard touchdown run from running back Devonte Lee. The defense came alive in the quarter to complement the offense, as two forced fumbles held the Broncos to a single touchdown. Nevada was able to make it 20-21 before the end of the half.

Nevada came out the gate firing on all cylinders in the third quarter. Although the passing game was not producing as much on offense, the running game came alive thanks to running back Toa Taua. In his seven rushes during the third quarter, Taua produced 111 rushing yards (including rushes for 38, 22 and 21 yards) and two touchdowns, which fuelled the offensive. With the added fumble recovery from Nevada linebacker Daiyan Henley and multiple stops from the defense as a whole, the Wolf Pack took a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The last 12 minutes of the game was more of a defensive showing for Nevada. Contrary to the other three quarters, the offense didn’t have any impressive plays in the three possessions they had of the ball. While Nevada’s offense wasn’t producing, on the other side of the ball Boise was on top of their game. Despite allowing their fourth passing touchdown, Nevada defense forced two turnovers on downs and got an interception thanks to Henley, only allowing Boise seven points to end the game.

With their win, the program is now 3-1 going into their final first half game of the season. The Wolf Pack’s next game is at home against Western Atlantic Conference team New Mexico State, slated to be played on Oct 9.

