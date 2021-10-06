Pink feathered fans and articulately colored costumes were just half of the performance masterpiece DaEun Jung brought to her dance theatre of “The Principles and Repertoire of Korean Dance.”

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Theatre and Dance invited DaEun Jung’s to perform her recital on Sept. 25.

It was unfortunate that the performance was so short, with only four sets and approximately 40 minutes of performance time. However, the entire dance was live streamed for audiences who couldn’t make it to see the excellent performance.

The first act of the performance was a solo by Jung. The fan dance, known as “Buchae-chum”, is one of the most well-known traditional Korean dances. The dance includes colorful fans to represent shapes like the butterfly shown in this dance.

The accents of the light on the vibrant hot pink colors of Jung’s costume caught the audience’s eyes and glued them to the stage. There was even beauty in the way she matched the movements to the music. She kept a smile on her face as she glided across the stage.

The second dance of the evening, known as “Sabangginyeomu”, is contemporary choreography by Jung. The performance emphasizes the delicate footsteps of eight dancers to celebrate the uniqueness of their individuality through vibrantly colored skirts.

The performance was intricately choreographed and matched the sounds and beats of the music. The other performers on stage, Masha Boyko, Maria Dela Puente, Lauren Garner, Kiera Middlebrook, Olivia Ngo, Sarah Pratt, Sophie Taylor and Tristen Taylor were UNR students who did a fantastic job learning how to manage their facial expressions and perfect their movements like professional dancers, from Jung in her workshop.

“Janggu-chum” was the third act, consisting of a solo by Jung including a double-sided drum. The dance included a collection of modern folk rhythms, which Jung was able to portray wonderfully.

Jung’s ability to move and twirl, even while holding a large drum, was quite impressive. All throughout, a smile was plastered on her face. Jung truly is passionate about Korean culture performances and obviously loves what she does.

In the final act, “Sogo-chum”, the eight girls are called back to the stage by the drum call of DaEun Jung and the grace of the performance is a mesmerizing one.

The Korean dance originated from a farmers’ dance in Korean ancestral societies. The energy of the performance radiated throughout the room, and everyone’s focus and attention lit up by the spirited moves. The applause shined through with claps, cheers and whistles at the end as the women and Jung were handed roses and flowers.

The performance was culturally representative and unforgettable—one that the university’s dance theater will want to see again.

