Spooky season is here, Wolf Pack! It’s time for the fall festivities to come to light during the midterm season.

Campus Events:

10/07: Fall Festival

In the Joe Crowley Student Union Gateway Plaza on Oct. 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the University of Nevada, Reno will be hosting a little fall festival for students to unwind. There will be authentic pumpkin carving, exciting potato sack races, awesome music and delicious caramel apples.

Off-Campus Events:

10/07: Motor Studios

On Oct. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, the Holland Project will present artist Raphael Arar’s solo exhibition “Motor Studios.” This exhibition is free to the public and will be at the Holland Project on 140 Vesta St.

10/08: Social Distortion

In downtown Reno’s Cargo Concert Hall, the punk rock band Social Distortion takes the Reno stage again. The concert will take place at 8:00 p.m. and continue until midnight. Buy your tickets while they’re still available.

10/08-10/16: Little Women The Broadway Musical

This whole-hearted musical “Little Women” is based on the Civil War-inspired classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. The show follows Jo March, a young author and her sisters through events full of love, pain, despair and hope in this musical masterpiece.

The event will show on Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 14-16 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m, as well as on Oct. 10 from 1:30 to 3:10 p.m. The show will also be live streamed from Oct. 14-16. It will be located in the university’s Church Fine Arts Building in the Redfield Proscenium Theatre.

10/09: Brian McKnight

At the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Brian McKnight will be performing on Oct. 8. The doors for the concert will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will start at 8:00 p.m. McKnight is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who’s sold more than 30 million albums. He plays a total of nine instruments including bass, drums, flugelhorn, guitar, percussion, piano, trombone, trumpet and tuba. Buy your tickets now.

10/09: Tim McGraw

The award-winning actor, author and entertainer, Tim McGraw, is the most played country artist since his debut album. He will be performing at the Nugget Event Center on Oct. 9 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

10/09: Musician Tim Snider

On Oct. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tim Snider, the violinist, will be performing for the free SoL Cannabis Summer Concert Series at SoL Cannabis.

10/09: Halloween Booze Crawl Reno

For anyone 21 or older, the Halloween Booze Bar Crawl Touring around the US is here. The site warns they will sell out of tickets fast, so buy yours in advance.

The event will take place at the Reno Events Center from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

10/09: Second Annual Fall Bulb Festival

The second annual Fall Bulb Festival is back! On Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the event will take place in the Wilbur D. May Arboretum located at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Come enjoy a nature day in the park during the fall season. It will include 10,000+ bulbs, 40 talented artisans and yummy food trucks.

10/09: Faith & Blue Cornhole Tournament

TheFaith and Blue Cornhole Tournament is a free, kid-friendly event with music, raffle winners and food trucks— it will be a blast for all who attend! On Oct. 9 from noon to 4:00 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is partnering up with the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University of Nevada Police Services and the Nevada Highway Patrol for the tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

10/09: Water Lantern Festival

The family-friendly Water Lantern Festival will be held at the Sparks Marina Park on Oct. 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be music, food trucks and lanterns, of course! The lanterns will be launched at 8:30 p.m. Don’t miss the spectacular event—get your tickets now.

10/09-10/10: The Eldorado Great Italian Festival

On Oct. 9 from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. and on Oct. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the thirty-ninth annual Great Italian Festival will be held in downtown Reno. The event will turn the biggest little city into Little Italy with a grape stomp, food booths, an Italian farmers market and free, live entertainment.

10/09-10/10: Made in Tahoe Festival

On Oct 9 and Oct. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Made in Tahoe Festival will occur at the Village at Palisades Tahoe. The event allows for free admission and celebrates all things local for the Tahoe region. There will be a collection of local artisans, businesses, chefs, entertainers and organizations.

10/11: Zoé

On Oct. 11, Zoé, a psychedelic rock, five-piece band from Mexico will perform at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. The doors for the concert will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8:00 p.m. Buy tickets for the event while you can.

10/12: Dance to Play: Kid + Adult Workshop

An inspiring, fun event for kids and their parents, the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company’s artistic director and dancers will facilitate a workshop for kids and adults of all ages. The class is presented by the partnership between the Reno Little Theater, the School of the Arts’ Performing Arts Series at the university and the David J. Drakulich Foundation for Freedom of Expression.

The event is on Oct. 12 at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Reno Little Theater. Admission is free, but registration is required.

