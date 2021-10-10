Game day on Oct. 9 included many events for the Nevada Wolf Pack and fans.

Nevada recognized breast cancer awareness and had many other events throughout the day.

The day kicked off with the Running of the Wolves at 4 p.m. This event was for freshman and sophomore students. The run was from the Medical School roundabout onto the Mackay Stadium football field. The first 2500 participants were given free t-shirts.

Students and Reno fans got game day ready by tailgating with friends and family in parking lots around Mackay Stadium. Food, drinks and games such as cornhole and beer pong were enjoyed by tailgaters.

To start the night off, pink beanies with the Nevada symbol and Renown Health logo were placed on the stands in the student section. Pink and white pom poms were also in the stands for students to use to cheer on the team. Wearing pink was encouraged at the game to support breast cancer awareness month. Barstool Nevada posted a student with a pink shirt saying “F*ck Breast Cancer and New Mexico State” on their Instagram.

Nevada football players also put pink stickers on their helmets in place of the blue.

A guest skydiver came down to deliver the football before the game. He came in fast from above the south end bleachers, making a smooth stop at the 50 yard line.

Renown Health announced to fans that they are raising money for their cancer patient funds. Money raised would go to cancer-related health treatments. Renown put on a one-minute fundraiser, also known as a Miracle Minute, which raised a total of $1,170 by halftime.

A special appearance of alumni from the classes of 1970 and 1971 were on the field for their golden reunion.

Nevada scored 21 points by the third quarter, which was great for fans—Del Taco traditionally gives out free chilli cheese fries when Nevada scores over 21 points in a game. Fans can redeem this deal at Del Taco by showing their ticket.

Oct. 16 is the next home game and also homecoming for Nevada. Many more events will be happening for the Wolf Pack and fans to enjoy.

