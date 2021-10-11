Women’s golf finished tenth at Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Highlands Ranch Golf Course in Colorado on Oct. 10.

The course is a par 72 and has a total of 6,415 yards.

In round one, Nevada tied with Kansas for sixth. They had a total of 290 points which was +2 over par. Senior Victoria Gailey hit the best out of the five Nevada players who attended. She got 70 points and was tied for tenth place out of the whole tournament. Junior Kaitlin Fleiner shot even and was tied for nineteenth.

Nevada moved down a position to seventh and tied with Rudgers. In round two, Nevada scored 299 points for a running total of 589. This is +13 over par, and all Nevada players went over par. Both Gailey and junior Leah John shot a 73. Fleiner shot a 74. Although Gailey shot one over par, she moved up to be tied for ninth in the tournament. Fleiner and John both had a total of 146 after round two being two over par.

Nevada was unable to hold their ground in seventh place. The third round knocked them down to tenth out of 15 teams. They had a total of 883 at the end of the tournament. This is 19 over par. The final totals for each player were: Gailey 214, John 218, Fleiner 221, junior Anitra Khoth 230 and junior Kayla Nocum 241. Cal Poly ended up in first place with a total of 849, which is 15 under par.

Fleiner finished with an individual career record of her lowest score. John tied with her lowest score of her career. This was Gailey’s eleventh time being in the top ten. The score of 290 in round one was the team’s lowest round in two years.

Women’s golf will be in Fort Collins, Colo. for the Ptarmigan Ram Classic on Oct. 18.

