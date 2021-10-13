Nevada men’s golf finishes third in the Wolf Pack Classic at the Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, Nev.

The course is a championship tees course with a par 72 and has a total of 7,302 yards.

Quim Vidal Mora and Adam Thorp both had four birdies in the first round. All players finished above par halfway through the round. Mora ended up scoring even at the last nine. Trey Davis and Thorp shot one under par in the last nine. AJ Lintunen and Peyton Callens were both over par at the last nine. Nevada ended with Davis scoring even and all other teammates above par for a total of 295.

Round two was a struggle for the Wolf Pack. All players except for Davis had scores over par by the end of the round. Davis shot -2 on the first nine and even on the last nine. He ended with 70 (-2). Vidal Mora ended up with +8 after a double bogey, a triple bogey and four bogeys. Nevada’s total after round two was 296. This score put them above UCLA.

The third round was what kept Nevada at third place. Vidal Mora redeemed himself from the second round by shooting seven birdies. He ended with a score of 69 (-3). Lintunen also had a better round. He shot his best round of the classic with a score of 71 (-1). Davis continued to thrive shooting even for the round. Callens also shot his best round of the classic with a score of 74 (+2). Thorp also shot 74 (+2). Nevada had a score of 286 for the final round.

Davis was able to beat his old career best tournament finish of tied for eleventh at the Wolf Pack Shootout. At this classic, he had the seventh best score.

Nevada ended the classic with a total score of 877 (+13). This was able to place them in third behind San Francisco and New Mexico. San Francisco shot a 854 (-10) and New Mexico shot a 850 (-14). UCLA was one point behind Nevada with a score of 878 (+14).

The next time Nevada men’s golf will be up to swing is on Oct. 29-31 at the Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Kelsey Middleton can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @kelsmiddleunr