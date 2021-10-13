Hang in there Wolf Pack! As we come to the end of midterms, there are a few more exciting events for you to attend.

Campus Events:

10/13: Contemporary Dance Master Class

The Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company will be hosting a master class at the University of Nevada, Reno which will focus on contemporary dance. The class will require masks and attendees must be 16 years or older. It will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Lombardi Recreation Center.

10/14: Performing Arts Series with the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

The second Performing Arts Series for 2021-2022 features the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company. They will perform three beautiful performances in the Nightingale Concert Hall located in the university’s Church Fine Arts building. The recital will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are sold for students at the Lawlor Events Center for only $5 with a valid student ID.

10/08-10/16: Little Women The Broadway Musical

The whole-hearted musical “Little Women” is based on the Civil War-inspired classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. The show follows Jo March, a young author, and her sisters through events full of love, pain, despair and hope in this musical masterpiece.

The event will show on Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 14-16 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m, as well as on Oct. 10 from 1:30 to 3:10 p.m. The show will also be live streamed from Oct. 14-16. It will be located in the university’s Church Fine Arts Building in the Redfield Proscenium Theatre.

10/19: Artist Talk by Jeff Thompson

Jeff Thompson, a New York artist and programmer, joins the UNR community in the Church Fine Arts Building on Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This lecture is for university students.

Off-Campus Events:

10/16: Lithia Reno Subaru Adoption Event

On Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a puppy party that you won’t want to miss. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru for an adoption event located at their dealership. Masks are required at this event.

10/16: Dustin Lynch Concert

At the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in the Reno Ballroom, Dustin Lynch, the rising country artist will perform. His new album, “Tullahoma” has become relatively popular amongst the country crowd. Lynch’s concert will take place on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now.

10/16: Fore the Love of Art Fundraising Event

On Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Sierra Arts Foundation will be having a beautiful art sale. The event will require no entry fee and is open to the public. The fundraiser will occur at the Lakeridge Golf Course.

10/17-10/18: Reno Guns & Knife Show

For those interested in viewing and discovering older, well-maintained weapons, you’ll want to attend this exhibit. Dubbed an “Arms & Ammunition fair” online, The Reno Guns & Knife show will take place from Oct. 17-18 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Don’t miss this fascinating event.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.