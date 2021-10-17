The Wolf Pack finished in the top ten at the Bronco Invitational at Santa Clara University.

The men placed sixth and the women placed eighth.

Nevada’s fastest runner in the men’s race was junior Adam Sjolund. Sjolund had a final time of 24:08.6 for the 8k race. This time beat the school record by 29 seconds, and he placed fifteenth out of the 122 competitors.

Coming in 11 seconds later was junior Andrew Ribeiro at 24:19.6. Ribeiro finished twentyfirst for Nevada, improving his time by almost 2 minutes from the last run at the Roy Griak Invitational. Sophomore Daniel Sayo, and juniors Celime Garcia and Alexander Mendoza all finished within the 24-minute range. Mendoza also improved by two minutes from the last race. Junior Brian Kipchumba finished just outside of the 25 minute range at 25:14.3. Juniors Carson Leavitt and Jared Marchegger finished in the 26 minute range.

The Wolf Pack men’s team placed sixth with a total time of 2:02:41.30. Their average time was 24:32.26. Portland state placed first with a total time of 2:00:05.30. Nevada was about 2 minutes behind the first place time.

For the women’s race, Nevada runner Tierney Wolfgram placed second out of 143 competitors with a time of 19:31.2 in the 6k race. This time is Wolfgram’s new personal record, and beat the old school record by 56 seconds.

The next fastest runner for Nevada was junior Kate Rye. Rye placed forty-first with a time of 21:44.6. Sophomores Marena Middleton, Kalia Pfeffer, Carley Legenbauer and senior Alexis Melendrez had times in the 22-minute range. Freshman Claire Nelson and sophomore Madison Krivan finished within 23 minutes.

The Nevada women’s team finished in eighth place out of 17 schools. Their total time was 1:48:19.40, and their average was 21:39.88. San Francisco placed first with a total time of 1:42:24.10, which was about six seconds faster than Nevada.

Both the men and women improved their total times from the previous race. The next event will be the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.on Oct. 29.

