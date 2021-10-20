Nevada women’s golf placed their highest in a tournament this season at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic. The team got second place, five points behind Cal Poly.

The Ptarmigan Country Club, located in Fort Collins, Colo., is a par 72 course with a total of 6,468 yards.

Round one was successful for Nevada. The team ended up in first place with a total of 289 points. Kaitlin Fleiner and Danni Ujimori ended with +4. Fleiner had a strong first nine holes and was one under, but the last nine was a challenge. This was the opposite for Ujimori—in the first nine she was +4, but she stayed even in the last nine. Victoria Gailey had two birdies and an eagle, ending with -3. Leah John was only +1 and Anitra Khoth shot -1.

In round two, Gailey and Khoth both shot under par again. Gailey shot two birdies, which put her at -1. Khoth improved in the second round, shooting -4 with five birdies. Fleiner also improved and shot even. John was consistent, getting +1 again, and Ujimori struggled in this round also, shooting a +10. Nevada ended with a score of 284, securing their place in first.

Round three wasn’t Nevada’s best round of the tournament. All players shot over except for John. Khoth shot +6, Gailey shot +7, Fleiner shot +8 and Ujimori shot +10. John was the only player from Nevada to improve in the last round. Nevada’s overall score for round three was 308, and due to many players going over par, Nevada was set back to second place.

Nevada ended the tournament in second place with 881 points after handicap. They were only five points away from Cal Poly in first place. Cal Poly ended with 876 points, which was 12 over par.

This tournament is the best Nevada has done so far this year. Three Nevada players were in the top ten for best scores. John and Khoth were tied for third with a score of +1, and Gailey tied for sixth with a score of +3.

The women’s next tournament will not be until Feb. 13 in Las Vegas, called The Show at Spanish Trail.

