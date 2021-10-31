Update 1:52 a.m.

The University of Nevada, Reno, sent a campus wide email warning the campus community to steer clear of the 1000 block of Nevada St. after a shooting occurred approximately at 12:31 a.m. It is unclear who the shooter or shooters are.

According to the communication, there are several victims and a suspect was seen running north of the site.

The suspect was described wearing black clothing.

The Nevada Sagebrush contacted the University of Nevada, Reno’s Police Services and was told there were no further updates, currently.

The Nevada Sagebrush contacted the Reno Police Department but did not receive an immediate comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Original Story

The University of Nevada, Reno, sent a campus wide email warning the campus community to steer clear of the 1000 block of Nevada St. after a shooting occurred approximately at 12:31 a.m. It is currently unclear who the shooter or shooters are.

According to the communication, there are several victims and a suspect was seen running north of the site.

The suspect was described wearing black clothing.

The Nevada Sagebrush contacted the RPD but did not receive an immediate comment. Additionally, the Nevada Sagebrush did not receive an immediate comment from UNRPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Mendez and Jaedyn Young can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.