The University of Nevada, Reno started a national search, run by Academic Search, for a new executive vice president and provost on Aug. 19.

Jeffrey Thompson, active vice president and provost, was hired on interim in Feb. 8 after serving as the dean of the College of Science for over 13 years.

“Right now we have a national search firm and they are out recruiting candidates right now,” said Brian Sandoval, president of the university. “We also have a committee that is led by Al Stavinsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism, who will also be responsible for narrowing down applicants.”

Similar to the hiring process of the university’s president, four finalists will come to campus and endure a public interview with campus forums after being chosen.

To be considered for the role, one must have a prestigious background in their careers and academic affairs, as outlined in the position profile.

Some qualifications include experience in academic budgeting, successful implementation of programs and experience in faculty recruitment.

“The successful candidate for this position has an outstanding opportunity to forge and execute a comprehensive vision to inspire and lead this institution into an exciting new era,” the position profile states.

The full consideration period ended on Oct. 11.

The provost is in charge of the academics on campus, and with one person working these jobs in tandem, the selected candidate must take on many new responsibilities. Some responsibilities include the hiring and support of faculty, overseeing student academic success, and distribution of academic resources.

“It is a very diverse role with a lot of duties day-to-day, but the academic mission is the priority,” stated Thompson.

As for the vice president, they act as second in leadership at the university, so in the president’s absence they would assume those roles. In addition, they serve the Nevada System of Higher Education as the academic representative for the university.

“I think it’s going to be a very important decision for the campus,” said Thompson. “…who’s the right person to work with the president, but also lead the academic affairs part of the campus and we look forward to the President’s vision.”

Thompson has reapplied for this role in the hopes of becoming the permanent vice president. Regardless, if the role is not granted to him, he will resume his role as the dean of the College of Science, a position which is currently filled by Katherine McCall.

Currently, the first round of interviews is being conducted