November is finally among us Wolf Pack! Let’s see what this week’s events entails as we crawl our way through the remainder of the semester. 

Campus Events: 

11/04-11/13: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

On Nov. 4-6 and on Nov. 10-13, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Arts and College of Liberal Arts present a reenactment of Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The parody play will take place in the Church Fine Arts at the Redfield Studio Theatre. Tickets are $5 for students, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults. 

11/05: Sonic Borders

On Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., visual media artist Guillermo Galindo will perform a set of compositions in this “Sonic Borders” concert at the Harlan O & Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall, located in the Church Fine Arts. The event is free.

11/09: Tech House Music Lecture and Demonstration

In room 110 in the Church Fine Arts, the local Tech House DJ, Victor Crulich, will come to the university for a guest presentation and small performance. The event will occur on Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. There is no cost to attend. 

Off-Campus Events: 

10/26-12/24: Nevada Day Show

The Nevada Artists Association Gallery presents the Nevada Day art show from noon to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 26. The show will judge all different mediums including 3D, acrylic, digital photography, dry media, pastel, photography, mixed media, oil, water media, and others. This is a recurring event.

11/03: Ceramics

At the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, for anyone ages twelve and older, there will be a ceramics workshop available to learn new techniques or master old ones, for $45. The workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

11/03: Justin Favela on Creating Inclusive Spaces

The Nevada Museum of Art is hosting a Virtual Educator Evening for Las Vegas artist, Justin Favela on Zoom. The event will occur on Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Favela will discuss his known sculptures that were based on his experiences with American pop-culture and the Latinx society. 

11/03-11/14: Hamilton

The classic, autobiographical musical based on the life of Alexander Hamilton’s American adventures finally comes to Reno. The “Hamilton” performance dates are recurring from Nov. 3 until Nov. 14 at a range of different times. The event will take place at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are limited, so get them while they’re available. 

11/04: Virtual Art Discussion: Latimer

On Nov. 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Nevada Museum of Art will be hosting a virtual art discussion about the Latimer School: Lorenzo Latimer and the Latimer Art Club. The program will be hosted on Zoom, but registration is still required. 

11/06: Tree of Life Wire Sculpture

At Copper Cat Studio on Nov. 6 two classes will be hosted by Sally King at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Each class will act as a guide on creating your own beaded tree of life sculpture. The event is available for anyone twelve or older and masks are required. Ticket prices range from $40 through Venmo and $43 through card. 

11/06: Laptop Lecture: Introduction to Lightroom

The Nevada Museum of Art holds a workshop for people ages fifteen and older to learn from instructor MD Welch about Adobe Lightroom Classic CC. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be another event on Nov. 13 and both require registration.

11/06: Reno Holiday Market Extravaganza

The Reno Holiday Market Extravaganza will occur at the Meadowood Mall on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. Join the holiday shopping cheer from 30 local vendors. The event will have holiday music, Santa picture opportunities and fun giveaways.

11/06-11/07: Handmade For the Holidays

Join some local artists, small businesses and craftsmen for the fifth annual handmade craft fair at the Red Hawk Golf & Resort Event Center on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event will have free parking and admission.

11/06: Carin Leon

Carin Leon will be performing a concert at the Grand Sierra Theatre on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $85 and will run fast, so buy them while you can. There is also a list of COVID-19 regulations, so plan accordingly.

11/05-11/06: Dia de los Muertos Celebration

At the Nevada State Museum, on Nov. 5 and 6, there will be a free cultural event that occurs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is the fifteenth annual celebration and it is family friendly. Don’t miss this beautiful, free-admission celebration.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.