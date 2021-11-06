Have you ever paced across the cereal aisle and had a hard time choosing which ones to purchase? There are so many factors that go into choosing: Are you prioritizing fiber amount? Sugar amount? Are you choosing it because the box looks appealing? Are you prioritizing trying something new?

What cereal are you choosing and why?

Whether it’s early in the morning or at 11 p.m., cereal is arguably the most versatile food for any meal of the day. At any time, it’s never the wrong choice!

Believe it or not, there also isn’t a wrong choice when choosing which type of cereal to munch on in a given bowl.

I conjured a list of my six best cereals of all-time, though the list remains—and will continue to remain—fluid. Let’s dive into it!

1a. Cinnabon

You might know Cinnabon as the messy, yet delicious cinnamon bun bakery. While that is true, it was once a cereal! It’s perhaps the best cereal that you’ve never heard of. Given that it’s not made anymore—though if you still have a box, or know where one is, my email is below—it might not have been something you’ve tasted. If that’s the case, then buddy, you missed out. I could devour three-to-four of the nine-ounce boxes in a two-day span. If I had the choice, the Cinnabon cereal would be the only thing I’d eat for the rest of my life. It was just that good.

1b. Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles is an elite cereal. If you don’t have a box of this fruity pleasure, then I suggest you hightail it to the nearest grocery store and pick one, or multiple, up. I shamelessly have multiple in my pantry right now, among several other cereal choices. And you should too!

I will say though, it’s particularly unhealthy how much I consume it.

2. Lucky Charms

Raise your hand if you’ve picked up the Lucky Charm marshmallows straight out of the box when nobody’s looking. I definitely have. I might do it again later, too (shh, don’t tell anyone). But the various charms mixed within the multi-grain oat pieces make it one of the most delicious cereals out there. And I’ve always been fascinated by the eight charms as well. My favorite’s the Clover Charm—how about you?

3. Frosted Flakes

If this was titled “The Best Dry Cereals”, then this would be at the top of the list, though the few above it have a mighty case, too. We all grew up with the constant ads with Tony the Tiger, prompting young teenagers and, specifically athletes, to eat Frosted Flakes and live g-r-reat! Boy, did I cave into those advertisements. The cereal lived up to the bill. The sugary orange flakes—whether it’s drenched in milk or not— is one delectable delight.

4. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Two cinnamon cereals cracking my top-four without any chocolate choices? That sounds crazy, but there’s a lot of tasty cereal. It’s difficult to decide … but I digress. Perhaps the best part about Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the milk after you engulf it. It’s an underrated part of cereal itself that gets brushed under the rug.

5. Reese’s Puffs

The mix of peanut butter and chocolate in this cereal is perfect. Given that it has “Reese’s” in its title, it’s as advertised—though I don’t 100 percent believe it uses real Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate. Reese’s Puffs is, however, more sugary than it appears to be on the box—so beware!

6. Trix

Trix might be the one cereal where I can correctly attribute its smell to the brand itself. The smell is so unique, and it’s superb. Even the box is very intriguing, but the best part is obviously the cereal itself! The oft-repeated “Trix are for kids” catch phrase was quite annoying, which drops the cereal down on my list. But the unique flavor and cereal shapes fashion a savory product. Kudos, General Mills.

Honorable Mentions (in no particular order): Capt’n Crunch, Cookie Crisp, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Pebbles, Granola, Raisin Bran and Life.

BONUS – Cereals I’ll likely never try under most circumstances: Cotton Candy Crunch, Eggo Homestyle, Oreo’s and Oatmeal Cream Pies.

I’m afraid to try these aforementioned cereals because it might ruin how I feel about the original snacks. It worked with Cinnabon, obviously, but that’s as far as the experiment will go. Can’t try them. Won’t try them. Nope!

Matt Hanifan can be reached at mhanifan@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @MattHanifan_.