In front of “Big O’Tires” on Pyramid Way, there is a small red stand with a striped overhang. There you can find Amy’s Hotdogs, a small business run by Amy herself.

I stumbled upon these extraordinary hotdogs in a very ordinary way. I was absolutely starving and I had a hankering for a hotdog. In Apple Maps, I typed in the word “hotdogs” and clicked on the first one. Luckily, the first place was closed.

Ready to chew my arm off, I clicked on the second place and sped over to the location. Walking up, I could smell the aroma of hotdogs and hear the sweet sizzle of the grill.

Once it was my turn in line, I met Amy, a sweet woman with a notepad in her hand. Expecting to get a typical hotdog with relish, mustard and ketchup, what I got was much more than that. She offered me her specialty: a bacon-wrapped hotdog with jalapenos, grilled onion and two of her special sauces. I happily obliged, excited to try something different. It was just $7.

She brought the hotdogs to my car and I immediately knew I was in for a treat. Little did I know that when I opened the box I would be met with the most delicious hotdog I had ever come to know.

Dodger Stadium hotdogs could not even come close to this beauty.

I am not kidding when I say that I almost cried tears of joy. That first bite was pure bliss. The sweet taste of the bacon mixed perfectly with the slight spice of the special sauces. It was exceptionally juicy, but also cooked to a slight crisp.

It was, basically, a party in my mouth.

This first experience was one of many. The second time I went, Amy recognized me and thanked me for coming back. Amy deserves nothing but the best for her business, with her delicious food and delightful demeanor. Now, you can find me lugging any one of my family members or friends for this food, something I now consider a Reno delicacy.

I urge everyone to go get themselves an Amy’s Hotdog because it will truly be one of the best meals that you will ever have.

