Nearly every college student is a coffee fanatic—if they say they aren’t, they’re either lying to you or sleeping regularly. There are a small handful of students that swear they’re better off without coffee, but I shiver in fear just thinking about a life without caffeine.

The point I’m trying to make here is the coffee aroma is everywhere, which explains why the Starbucks on the University of Nevada, Reno campus always has a constant, unrelenting line out the door.

Starbucks is not your only option, even though there are some people out there who will never be able to give up their Starbucks Frappe for a daily afternoon sugar high.

Reno and Sparks have some of the most diverse coffee selections to choose from that are all local businesses you can support.

Without further ado, here are the top five best local coffee places to choose from in the Reno-Sparks area. To judge these businesses, I asked for their top selling or favorite coffee to get the best they had.

5. Höma’ge

Starting at number five we have the local coffee shop Höma’ge. The place is a good choice if you want something close to campus with a great atmosphere for studying. There’s indoor and outdoor seating, and the customer service is amazing. The drink I tried was the Iced Bombon Coffee which is an espresso with sweet condensed milk. It has four shots in it, so if you need some waking up, this will do the trick. It was very pricey, though. Since this was the most expensive 12 ounce coffee I bought from the list, I didn’t find it as worth it as the other places on this list, unfortunately, leaving it at the bottom slot.

4. Reno Coffee Company

Next we have number four with Reno Coffee Company. When I asked for their best seller, the barista pointed me to a hot Spice Trader coffee with oat milk. The place had a retro theme, including a section in their shop with vinyl records for sale. There were a lot of locals that praised the coffee at Reno Coffee Company, and I will say I’d have to agree. The nutmeg aftertaste isn’t for everyone and the coffee was a bit odd, but it was absolutely delicious and cozy for fall.

3. Old World Coffee Lab

In the third spot, we have “Old World Coffee Lab”. The place is very spacious and has a more modern vibe to it, but it was such a cute place for a study date or even a get-together with a friend. The baristas recommended their seasonal drink, a hot Orange Blossom Latte. It was a bit pricey as well, but completely worth it. A fun fact about this business is that they even roast their own beans. This particular orangey drink was an acquired taste, but definitely has a good mix and feels perfect for the fall season.

2. Coffeebar

In the second position, we have a Coffeebar. This place is considered a chain coffee place, but it is definitely well-loved by many locals. It was a bigger place than I expected, with outdoor and indoor seating areas. The servers were super sweet and very accommodating—even when I spilled my drink all over the table. They recommended the iced caramel and chocolate latte. It was the average price of a typical 16 ounce coffee, and it was phenomenal. It had just the right mix of sweet tastes and coffee-flavor.

Finally, for the number one spot … can I get a drumroll please?

1. Lighthouse Coffee

Lighthouse Coffee takes the number one spot on this list. It’s one of my favorite places to be. I traveled to the marina location in Sparks, which is the perfect spot to sit down and read a book as you enjoy your delicious coffee on a quiet, sunny afternoon. When asked for the sweetest best seller, I was pointed to the Iced Carmilla Latte. Not only was it the cheapest out of all the options, but it was also the best. The hospitality of the servers, the beautiful location, the homey feel inside and outside of the shop and the mouthwatering taste of the coffee completed the day wonderfully. You haven’t lived if you’ve never been here.

There is obviously an abundance of local coffee shops , which could become a wonderful place to study and relax if you need a break from school.

If you’re a coffee fanatic, you need to try these.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.