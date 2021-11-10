Nevada men’s basketball slammed Eastern Washington 91-76 at their home opener game on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Head coach Steve Alford expressed his goals for the team and also his trust in them during a press conference earlier this week.

“Your trust levels got to be really high going into it, and it is, it’s high,” Alford said. “But this is a new team, a new group and you just hope that they play hard.”

Alford felt that the team was well prepared. For a start, no injuries have occurred in the past month.

“I think we’re prepared, I think we are ready,” Alford said. “We’ve done as much as we can. I like where we’re at. We got a lot in that we wanted to do, and I think we’re in a good position to start the year. I think our guys are in good shape both mentally and physically.”

Being the first home opener with fans in over 600 days, Alford wanted to make sure that the men had good energy. He said that there has been good energy throughout practices.

“You’re gonna have an anxiousness, you’re gonna have an excitement, because it’s been a long time,” Alford said. “Opening nights always fun that way. There’s a lot of enthusiasm. There’s a lot of excitement around it, but I want that energy. I don’t want an anxiousness or a nervousness that affects what we do. So there’s a fine line there.”

To prepare for the game, Alford said that it isn’t so much about focusing on what the opponent might do, but what Nevada can do. There is little film to watch early in the season so the team has to figure out what they can take away from opponents. The main things that Alford wanted for the players to focus on this game was improving the offense and sustaining the defense.

“I thought we did a lot of good things from a defensive standpoint especially in the second half,” Alford said. “Offensively we really worked on one, the balls gotta move more, and I think it happens a lot early in the season. We want to see the ball moving and sticking too much.”

The team did execute a better offense in the game. Desmond Cambridge Jr. got the first three pointer of the game after five missed shots by Nevada. Not only did he start Nevadas score, he ended up leading in points with a total of 22. Warren Washington was assisted by Grant Sherfield for a dunk. Sherfield and AJ Bramah each put 17 points on the board for Nevada. The men had a field goal percentage of 50.7 which was 1.5 better than their last game.

Alford discusses how he likes not only the athleticism of the team but also the size. Nevada’s starters included 6’ 7” Tré Coleman, 7’ Warren Washington, 7’ Will Baker, 6′ 2” Grant Sherfield and 6’4” Desmond Cambridge Jr. which did not change from the exhibition game on Nov. 1. The height and experience of this year’s team is something that is new for Nevada compared to past seasons.

“We’re bigger, I think we’re more physical,” Alford said. “We’ve got a chance to impose our physicality a little bit more in our depth. We’re deep in every position. We’re not an over abundance of experience, but enough. We are just a little more versatile I think this year in what we can do defensively.”

When talking about big, Warren Washington had big blocks for Nevada. He led the team with four total.

Will Baker went out early in the first period and got his left thumb wrapped. Baker did return to the game shortly after. The wrap was also removed from his thumb later on. Nevada continues to have luck with no injuries so far in the season.

Eastern Washington thought their offense could beat Nevada down the court in order to get a quick shot, although Nevadas defense held them back.

Towards the end of the half, Cambridge had a major comeback after a missed free throw. AJ Bramah got the rebound off the missed free throw, passed it to Cambridge who shot a three. He then booked it down the court and got the assist from Kenan Blackshear for a dunk.

In the first half, Nevada was up 43-34.

The Wolf Packs offense improved in the second period. Shots were more consistent. They have a tendency to run in for the layups or short two pointers instead of taking the chance at the three point line. A total of 46 points were scored in the paint and 21 were from three pointers. Taking the more risky three pointers could help to move the ball more like Alford talked about. Although,taking the comfortable two pointers did outweigh the high number of three pointers Eastern Washington got.

Eastern Washington’s defense started to gain up on Nevada as soon as the pass from the endline would be thrown. The early pressure made Nevada hustle when they were in shooting range so time did not run out. Eastern Washington had a good idea doing this because they needed to try and find a new way to defend since they trailed most of the game.

Nevada won 91-76. Nevada had a lead for 37:27 which came out to 94.1% of the game.

The men’s basketball team will compete at home again on Nov.12 against San Diego.

